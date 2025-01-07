5 GI devices to know

Here are five GI devices to keep an eye on that Becker's reported on in 2024:

1. Gastro Concepts secured FDA clearance for Air Assist in December, a device designed to prevent air and carbon dioxide from escaping during colonoscopy+3. The device maintains colonic distension for enhanced visibility and more efficient procedures.

2. In December, Medtronic partnered with the University of Miami Health System to perform the first-ever patient procedure ingestion using the PillCam Genius SB capsule endoscopy kit. The technology features a link device that replaces traditional data recorders in the form of a wearable, single-use device that efficiently stores images transmitted by the capsule and alerts patients via haptic vibrations, audible signals and LED lights when their procedure is complete.

3. Olympus and NTT partnered in November to jointly develop the world's first cloud-based endoscopy system that processes endoscopic videos on the cloud. The development follows a joint experiment that began in March, combining Olympus' endoscopy technology with NTT's high-speed, low-latency APN technology.

4. In July, the FDA approved a new screening test for colorectal cancer that only requires a sample of blood, created by Palo Alto, Calif.-based Guardant Health.

5. In January, gastrointestinal visualization technology company AnX Robotica received FDA clearance of its NaviCam ProScan. The ProScan became the first AI-assisted reading tool designed to assist small-bowel capsule endoscopy reviewers with adult patients who have suspected small-bowel bleeding and obtained capsule endoscopy images.