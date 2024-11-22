Olympus, NTT launch world's first cloud endoscopy system

Olympus and NTT have jointly developed the world's first cloud-based endoscopy system that processes endoscopic videos on the cloud, according to a Nov. 19 news release.

The system leverages IOWN all-photonics network technology, which has demonstrated the ability to resolve network issues commonly faced by cloud-based endoscopy systems.

This development follows a joint experiment that began in March, combining Olympus' endoscopy technology with NTT's high-speed, low-latency APN technology.

The companies plan to collaborate on the full-scale implementation of the cloud-based endoscopy system and aim to enhance the performance and functionality of endoscopy systems through cloud technology, according to the release.