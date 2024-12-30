5 GI data breaches in 2024

Here are five gastroenterology data breaches to know from 2024:

1. Lakewood, Colo.-based Rocky Mountain Gastroenterology Associates faced a cyberattack impacting more than 366,000 patients, which was identified Sept. 13. Information breached includes names, addresses, dates of birth, patient account numbers, medical record numbers, Social Security numbers, health insurance identification numbers, and health information such as diagnoses and treatment information.

2. Connecticut GI and Gastroenterology Associates of Fairfield faced a data breach affecting 10,568 patients. On June 19, the clinics learned that an unauthorized party had entered their systems between June 5-7 and copied certain patient data. A review of stolen data determined that patient names and financial account information had been compromised.

3. Rockford (Ill.) Gastroenterology Associates filed a notice of data breach with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Office for Civil Rights on Oct. 30 after becoming aware of a 2023 cyberattack. On Oct. 30, the practice sent a letter to 147,253 patients explaining that the incident resulted in an unauthorized party being able to access patients' sensitive information, which included their personal information and health information.

4. The Gastroenterology Associates of Central Florida –– also known as the Center for Digestive Health –– notified the Attorney General of Massachusetts of a data breach in its system on May 29. The center discovered that an unauthorized party accessed the organization's computer system. The unauthorized party was able to access patients' sensitive information, including names, Social Security numbers and financial information.

5. Rocky Mountain Gastroenterology again faced cyberattacks from at least three online criminal groups accessing the data of more than 169,000 patients. Findings suggest that the practice, which operates 26 locations, was targeted by cybercriminal groups Meow Leaks, RandomHub and Trinity.