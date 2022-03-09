5 gastroenterology surgeries are most common ASC procedures

Listen
The top five most common procedures performed at an ASC are gastroenterology procedures, according to data firm Definitive Healthcare.
Definitive Healthcare gathered data from January to November 2021 to measure the most-performed procedures. Commercial claims data was sourced from multiple medical claims clearinghouses and is updated monthly.
Here are the five most common ASC gastroenterology procedures, followed by number of procedures performed from January through November 2021:
- Extracapsular cataract removal with insertion of intraocular lens prosthesis: 2.8 million
- Esophagogastroduodenoscopy: 1.8 million
- Colonoscopy, flexible, with biopsy: 1.6 million
- Colonoscopy, flexible, with removal of tumors, polyps or other lesions by snare technique: 1.3 million
- Colonoscopy, flexible, diagnostic, including collection of specimens by brushing or washing: 940,054