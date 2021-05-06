4 updates on GI devices

From patents to FDA clearances, here are four updates on gastrointestinal devices:

1. Endosoft has been issued a patent for its Argus AI System for detecting and sizing gastrointestinal lesions, the company announced May 4.

2. Motus GI received 510(k) clearance for a version of its Pure-Vu system for upper gastrointestinal endoscopies.

4. A new market research report published in MarketsandMarkets said the global market for laparoscopic instruments is expected to reach $22.1 billion by 2026, up from $12.3 billion in 2021.

