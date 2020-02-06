3 leaders in gastroenterology to know

Three gastroenterology leaders to know this week:

1. Brian Behm, MD, is a gastroenterologist practicing at UVA Health whose practice focuses on treating patients with inflammatory bowel disease. His research focuses on improving patient medication adherence, as well as new therapies for Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis.

2. Adam Slivka, MD, PhD, is associate chief of clinical affairs for the division of gastroenterology, hepatology, and nutrition at the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine. Dr. Slivka is a fellow of the American Gastroenterology Association and American Society of Gastrointestinal Endoscopy.

3. Ali Nwras, MD, is chief of the gastroenterology and hepatology division and the director of endoscopy at the University of Toledo (Ohio). Dr. Nwras is a fellow of the American College of Physicians, the American College of College of Gastroenterology and the American Society of Gastrointestinal Endoscopy

More articles on gastroenterology:

New York endoscopy center shifts ownership

Lowering the CRC screening age to 45: Pros and cons

Smart Medical launches new colonoscope in European market — 3 insights

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.