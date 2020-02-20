3 gastroenterology leaders to know

Three gastroenterology leaders to know this week:

1. Nezam H. Afdhal, MD, is chief of gastroenterology, hepatology and nutrition at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston. Dr. Afdal is a professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School and a recipient of a Fulbright scholarship.

2. Robert Burakoff, MD, is vice chairman of ambulatory services and chief of the division of gastroenterology and hepatology at the New York-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center in New York City. In 2011, Dr. Burakoff was chosen as the humanitarian of the year by the New England Chapter of the Crohn's and Colitis Foundation.

3. James P. Franciosi, MD, is division chief of gastroenterology for the department of pediatrics for the Nemours Children's Health System. Dr. Franciosi's research interests include eosinophilic gastrointestinal disease and digestive tract food allergies.

