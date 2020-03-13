3 gastroenterologists share their thoughts on the specialty's future

Three insights from GI physicians about what the future of gastroenterology has in store:

1. Michael DiMarino, MD. Gastroenterologist at Jefferson University Hospitals (Philadelphia):

"Outpatient procedures in surgery centers have been on the rise as insurers recognize that hospital outpatient departments are costly, and as a result they want to push more procedures to ASCs. ASCs are able to give good care, be more efficient and less costly, which is appealing to payers. Low-acuity orthopedic and gastroenterology cases have migrated into ASCs, and there will continue to be procedure growth across the board."

2. Samuel H. Gun, DO. Gastroenterologist at Tri-County Gastroenterology (Clinton Township, Mich.):

"There certainly has been a rise in private equity firms backing private, specialty practices in recent years, and it’s based mostly on economics. As the boomer population continues to age and the number of patients with chronic conditions rises, demand for gastroenterology practices will undoubtedly continue to increase. The lack of dependence on larger medical organizations can lead to lower costs, and ancillary centers like ASCs are often seen as additional revenue streams."

3. Michel Kahaleh, MD. Chief of Gastroenterology at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital (New Brunswick, N.J.):

"We expect 30 percent of current surgical procedures, such as weight-loss surgery and some laparoscopic resection, to shift to endoscopy since they are done in a safer, faster and more cost-effective fashion. [Practices should] hire skilled endoscopists and nurses while investing in those novel technologies. This is happening at the demand of the patients, and it would be sad to miss the train."

More articles on gastroenterology:

2020 report: Investment heats up in the gastroenterology space

The struggle for ASC independence: Gastroenterologist Michael DiMarino weighs in

Motus GI moving headquarters from Florida to Massachusetts

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.