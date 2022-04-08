3 gastroenterologists making headlines in 2022

Here are three gastroenterologists making headlines this year:

1. Morris Barnard, MD, a gastroenterologist in central Islip, N.Y., pleaded guilty March 7 to billing Medicare for more than $3 million dollars for medical procedures that weren't performed.

2. New Hampshire gastroenterologist and state senator from Rye, N.H., Tom Sherman, is running for governor. Dr. Sherman is the first Democrat to announce a challenge to Republican Gov. Chris Sununu, who is seeking a fourth term.

3. The American Gastroenterological Association honored Nageshwar Reddy, MD, with the Distinguished Educator Award. Dr. Reddy, the first clinician from a hospital in India to receive the award, is the chair of both the Asian Institute of Gastroenterology and AIG Hospitals in Hyderabad, India.