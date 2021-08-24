24% of hospitals expect GI demand to soon exceed provider capacity, survey says

Twenty-one percent of surveyed hospitals think telehealth is routinely leveraged in gastroenterology, according to a survey from management consulting firm McKinsey & Co.

McKinsey surveyed 100 private sector hospitals in late July to examine how COVID-19 is impacting hospital volume.

Overall, outpatient and procedural volumes were 3 to 4 percent above 2019 levels in July and are expected to be 6 to 8 percent higher in 2022.

Here are four stats to know:

1. Twenty-four percent of respondents anticipated that patient demand for GI would exceed provider capacity in the next six months.

2. GI saw no change in volume in June 2021 compared to 2019.

3. Twenty-one percent of respondents said telehealth is routinely leveraged in GI.

4. Thirty-six percent saw a shift of procedures performed inpatient versus outpatient, and 18 percent indicated that the shift was from inpatient to outpatient.