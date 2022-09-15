17 hospitals ranked top 25 gastroenterology hospitals 3+ years in a row

Every year, U.S. News & World Report releases a ranking of the top hospitals for gastroenterology worldwide. In 2021, 2022 and 2023, a total of 17 hospitals were ranked in the top 25 for all three years.

Seventeen hospitals ranked top 25 for three or more years:

1. Mayo Clinic Rochester (Minn.)

2. Massachusetts General Hospital (Boston)

3. Cleveland Clinic

4. Johns Hopkins Hospital (Baltimore)

5. The Mount Sinai Hospital (New York City)

6. Asan Medical Center (Seoul, South Korea)

7. King's College Hospital (London)

8. Policlinico Universitario A. Gemelli (Rome)

9. New York-Presbyterian Hospital-Columbia and Cornell (New York City)

10. Hospital Israelita Albert Einstein (Sao Paulo)

11. St. Mark's Hospital (Harrow, United Kingdom)

12. Samsung Medical Center (Seoul)

13. The Catholic University Of Korea - Seoul St. Mary’s Hospital (Seoul)

14. Charité - Universitätsmedizin Berlin

15. Toronto General - University Health Network

16. Clinica Universidad de Navarra (Pamplona, Spain)

17. Istituto Clinico Humanitas (Milan)