$160M Hologic acquisition expands GI devices to women's health

Marlborough, Mass.-based Hologic closed a $160 million purchase of Louisville, Colo.-based devicemaker Bolder Surgical, according to a Nov. 30 news release.

The acquisition adds laparoscopic vessel sealing, dividing and dissecting devices to Hologic's surgical portfolio. Hologic, a medical technology company focused on women's health, said it can now expand the use of Bolder's devices to OB-GYN physicians, according to the release.

"The acquisition of Bolder Surgical will expand Hologic's growing laparoscopic portfolio and underscores our commitment to women's health," Essex Mitchell, president of Hologic's surgical division, said in the release.