12 stats on employed, self-employed gastroenterologists

Self-employed gastroenterologists routinely make more than their employed counterparts.

Using Medscape's physician salary explorer, here are 12 stats on GI salary by practice setting:

Median annual employed salary by experience range:

1 to 7 years: $337,132

8 to 14 years: $384,356

15 to 21 years: $424,037

22 to 28 years: $447,877

29 to 35 years: $454,248

36+ years: $399,647

Median annual self-employed salary by experience range:

1 to 7 years: $440,150

8 to 14 years: $457,389

15 to 21 years: $487,861

22 to 28 years: $492,942

29 to 35 years: $479,783

36+ years: $414,956

Note: Salaries were calculated using information for the Great Lakes region, but compared to national figures.

