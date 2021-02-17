12 stats on employed, self-employed gastroenterologists
Self-employed gastroenterologists routinely make more than their employed counterparts.
Using Medscape's physician salary explorer, here are 12 stats on GI salary by practice setting:
Median annual employed salary by experience range:
1 to 7 years: $337,132
8 to 14 years: $384,356
15 to 21 years: $424,037
22 to 28 years: $447,877
29 to 35 years: $454,248
36+ years: $399,647
Median annual self-employed salary by experience range:
1 to 7 years: $440,150
8 to 14 years: $457,389
15 to 21 years: $487,861
22 to 28 years: $492,942
29 to 35 years: $479,783
36+ years: $414,956
Note: Salaries were calculated using information for the Great Lakes region, but compared to national figures.
