11 hospitals, health systems adding or expanding GI services

Eleven hospitals and health systems that have revealed plans to add or expand gastroenterology services so far this year:

New York City-based NYU Langone Health added a pair of gastroenterologists to its physician network on Long Island, N.Y.

Rockport, Maine-based Pen Bay Medical Center opened its gastroenterology suite by holding a ribbon cutting in early July.

Gastroenterologist and hepatologist Saikiran "Sai" Raghavapuram, MD, joined Valdosta-based South Georgia Medical Center.

Phoenix-based Banner Health plans to open the Banner Ocotillo Medical Center Nov. 2 and offer surgical, cardiology and gastroenterology services, among others.

Gastroenterologist Rob Brandenburg, DO, joined Gallipolis, Ohio-based Holzer Health System, according to a May 28 announcement.

Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic is expanding its Jacksonville, Fla., campus through a $65 million project that will add several medical specialties, including gastroenterology.

The Center for Advanced Medicine & Surgery at White Plains (N.Y.) Hospital will expand its gastroenterology offerings next year, along with a handful of other services.

Mercy Health-Lorain (Ohio) Hospital opened a gastroenterology center in a vacant space in the facility.

Baptist Medical Center in Jacksonville, Fla., built what it believes to be the region's first gastroesophageal reflux center.

Gastroenterology specialist and general surgeon Adam Bell, DO, joined St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston, Idaho.

Mercyhealth hired Raza Hamdani, MD, to its staff at the Mercyhealth Rockton Avenue location in Rockford, Ill.

More articles on healthcare:

Top-paying jobs in 2020 — Surgeons are No. 1

The state of ASCs in June 2020: 10 observations on supply chain, payers, staffing & future growth

Optum leads $26M funding round for digital therapeutics startup

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.