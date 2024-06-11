11 gastroenterologists in the headlines

Here are 11 gastroenterologists making headlines in the last month:

1. Newport Beach, Calif.-based Hoag tapped Kenneth Chang, MD, as executive medical director of its Digestive Health Institute.

2. Gastroenterologist Naresh Gunaratnam, MD, was named president and chair of the board of directors for the Digestive Health Physicians Association.

3. Maria Abreu, MD, was appointed the 119th president of the American Gastroenterological Association, effective May 30.

4. Christopher Schlachta, MD, was elected the 2024-2025 president of the Society of American Gastrointestinal and Endoscopic Surgeons.

5. The Society of American Gastrointestinal and Endoscopic Surgeons added new members to its board and investment committee. SAGES' former vice president, Aurora Pryor, MD, has succeeded Christopher Schlachta, MD, as president of the board. Dr. Schlachta will remain on the board as past president. Steven Schwaitzberg, MD, has become board vice president, also serving as chair of the investment committee.

The board has also added Adrian Park, MD, and Andrew Gumbs, MD, to its board and Thach Pham, MD, Shea Gregg, MD, and Scott Davis, MD, to its investment committee.