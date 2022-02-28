10 states with the fewest endoscopy centers per capita

Vermont has a single endoscopy ASC for all of its 643,077 residents.

Becker's ASC Review has compiled populational ASC metrics for every state and the District of Columbia based on 2020 Census data and the latest CMS figures.

The 10 states with the fewest endoscopy centers per capita, in descending order: 

State

Population

Endoscopy ASCs

Endoscopy ASC per 1M capita

People per endoscopy 

ASC

 
 

Minnesota

5,706,494

21

3.68

271,738

Michigan

10,077,331

37

3.67

272,360

New Mexico

2,117,522

7

3.31

302,503

Maine

1,362,359

4

2.94

340,590

District of Columbia

689,545

2

2.90

344,773

New York

20,201,249

49

2.43

412,270

Virginia

8,631,393

18

2.09

479,522

Massachusetts

7,029,917

14

1.99

502,137

West Virginia

1,793,716

3

1.67

597,905

Vermont

643,077

1

1.56

643,077

