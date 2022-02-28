- Small
Vermont has a single endoscopy ASC for all of its 643,077 residents.
Becker's ASC Review has compiled populational ASC metrics for every state and the District of Columbia based on 2020 Census data and the latest CMS figures.
The 10 states with the fewest endoscopy centers per capita, in descending order:
|
State
|
Endoscopy ASC per 1M capita
|
People per endoscopy
ASC
|
Minnesota
|
5,706,494
|
21
|
3.68
|
271,738
|
Michigan
|
10,077,331
|
37
|
3.67
|
272,360
|
New Mexico
|
2,117,522
|
7
|
3.31
|
302,503
|
Maine
|
1,362,359
|
4
|
2.94
|
340,590
|
District of Columbia
|
689,545
|
2
|
2.90
|
344,773
|
New York
|
20,201,249
|
49
|
2.43
|
412,270
|
Virginia
|
8,631,393
|
18
|
2.09
|
479,522
|
Massachusetts
|
7,029,917
|
14
|
1.99
|
502,137
|
West Virginia
|
1,793,716
|
3
|
1.67
|
597,905
|
Vermont
|
643,077
|
1
|
1.56
|
643,077