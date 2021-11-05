10 gastroenterologists to know

Here are 10 physicians who specialize in gastroenterology:

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Physicians are listed in alphabetical order. To nominate a gastroenterologist for future lists, please contact Ariana Portalatin at aportalatin@beckershealthcare.com.

Stuart Akerman, MD. Digestive Health Associates of Texas (Dallas). Dr. Akerman was named a best doctor by D Magazine in 2017, 2018 and 2019.

Estella Alonso, MD. Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital (Chicago). Dr. Alonso is the medical director of the hospital's Siragusa Transplantation Center. She is also a professor of pediatrics and medical social sciences at the Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine in Chicago.

Ghazaleh Aram, MD. Gastro Health (Miami). Dr. Aram completed her fellowship at John Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore. She has presented at several national conferences and was named a top doctor by NorthernVirginia magazine.

Edward Barnes, MD. UNC Health (Chapel Hill, N.C.). Dr. Barnes is an assistant professor of medicine at the University of North Carolina School of Medicine, where he completed an advanced fellowship in inflammatory bowel diseases. His work has been published in Inflammatory Bowel Diseases, Journal of Pediatrics and Clinical Gastroenterology and Hepatology.

Eric Chu, MD. Providence (Renton, Wash.). Dr. Chu has won several awards, including being named a top gastroenterologist by the Consumer's Research Council of America.

Gayle Diamond, MD. Children's Hospital of Philadelphia. Dr. Diamond is an assistant professor of clinical pediatrics at the University of Pennsylvania Perelman School of Medicine. She is a member of the peer review committee at the Banner Desert Medical Center in Meza, Ariz.

Dennis DiSantis, MD. Dekalb (Ga.) Gastroenterology Associates. Dr. DiSantis completed his fellowship at the Cleveland (Ohio) Clinic. He was previously an assistant clinical professor of medicine at Emory University in Atlanta, Ga., and has been listed in Super Doctors.

Peter Draganov, MD. UF Health (Gainesville). Dr. Draganov is a professor of medicine at the University of Florida School of Medicine. He has earned several awards, including the Scientific Poster Recognition Award from the Southern Medical Association.

Bob Etemad, MD. Maine Line Health (Wynnewood, Pa.). Dr. Etemad completed fellowships at the Graduate Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia and the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston. He was named a top doctor by Main Line Today magazine in 2015, 2016 and 2017.

Ahmed Saeed, MD. HCA Midwest Health (Overland Park, Kan.). Dr. Saeed is an assistant professor of medicine at the University of Kansas in Lawrence and the director of endoscopy for the Kansas City (Mo.) VA Medical Center.