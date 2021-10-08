10 gastroenterologists to know

Here are 10 physicians who specialize in gastroenterology:

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Physicians are listed in alphabetical order. To nominate a gastroenterologist for future lists, please contact Ariana Portalatin at aportalatin@beckershealthcare.com.

Hasan Ali, MD. Delaware Center for Digestive Care (Newark). Dr. Ali earned his medical degree from Gandhi Medical College in India. He completed his residency at Nassau University Medical Center in East Meadow, N.Y., and his fellowship at Albany (N.Y.) Medical College. He was previously an assistant professor at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital in Philadelphia, where he was named “Outstanding Teacher of the Year” in 1998. He was also named a physician ambassador at ChristianaCare Wilmington (Del.) Hospital.

Edaire Cheng, MD. Children'sHealth (Dallas). Dr. Cheng earned her medical degree from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center, where she also completed her residency and fellowship. Her research has been featured in several publications, and in 2016, she was given the Early Career Research Award from Children’s Health Children’s Clinical Research Advisory Committee.

Steven Chetham, MD. Gastroenterology of the Rockies (Louisville, Colo.). Dr. Chetham earned his medical degree from Albany (N.Y.) Medical College. He completed his residency at Tripler Army Medical Center in Honolulu, and his fellowship at Boston University. He was named a fellow of the American College of Physicians in 1999 and is an associate clinical professor of medicine at Aurora-based University of Colorado School of Medicine.

Patricia DeRusso, MD. Children's Hospital of Philadelphia. Dr. DeRusso earned her medical degree at George Washington University School of Medicine in Washington, D.C. She completed her residency and fellowship at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia. She is the hospital's vice president of medical staff and chief physician affairs officer.

John DiBaise, MD. Mayo Clinic (Rochester, Minn.). Dr. DiBaise earned his medical degree and completed a fellowship at Omaha-based University of Nebraska Medical Center. He completed his residency at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City. He has been named a top reviewer for the American Journal of Gastroenterology and Alimentary Pharmacology & Therapeutics.

Tse-Ling Fong, MD. Hoag Hospital (Newport Beach, Calif.). Dr. Fong earned his medical degree from University of Southern California in Los Angeles. He completed his residency and two fellowships at Los Angeles County-USC Medical Center. Dr. Fong is a fellow of the American College of Physicians.

Phillip Goldmeier, MD. Digestive Health Associates (Farmington Hills, Mich.). Dr. Goldmeier earned his medical degree from the Columbus-based Ohio State University College of Medicine. He completed his residency at Riverside Methodist Hospital in Columbus, Ohio, and his fellowship at Sinai Hospital in Detroit, now known as DMC Sinai-Grace Hospital. He is the medical director of the Michigan Endoscopy Center in Farmington Hills.

David Hellman, DO. Cleveland (Ohio) Clinic. Dr. Hellman earned his doctorate in osteopathic medicine from the Nova Southeastern College of Osteopathic Medicine in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. He completed his residency at the University of Florida Health Shands Hospital in Jacksonville. He completed his fellowship at Botsford General Hospital in Farmington Hills, Mich. He was awarded the Caring Excellence Certified Physician Award from Bethesda Memorial Hospital in Boynton Beach, Fla.

Edith Ho, MD. Stanford (Calif.) Health Care. Dr. Ho earned her medical degree from the University of Toronto in Canada. She completed her residency at Stanford (Calif.) University and her fellowship at the University of California San Francisco. She serves on the American College of Gastroenterology's educational affairs committee.

Denise Kalmaz, MD. University of California San Diego Health. Dr. Kalmaz earned her medical degree at the University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston. She completed her residency at the University of California Los Angeles School of Medicine and her fellowship at the University of California San Diego School of Medicine. She is one of few gastroenterologists in the area who performs balloon endoscopies, and she directs UC San Diego Health's small bowel endoscopy program.