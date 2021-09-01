10 gastroenterologists to know

Here are 10 physicians who specialize in gastroenterology:

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Physicians are listed in alphabetical order. To nominate a gastroenterologist for future lists, please contact Ariana Portalatin at aportalatin@beckershealthcare.com.

Imtiaz Alam, MD. UMC Health System (Lubbock, Texas). Dr. Alam received his medical degree from the University of Dundee in Scotland. He completed his residency at Hahnemann University Hospital in Philadelphia and his fellowship at the University of California-San Francisco. Dr. Alam is the medical director of HepCare Specialty Pharmacy and is also a clinical associate professor of medicine at Texas A&M University in College Station, Texas.

Dawn Borromeo Beaulieu, MD. Vanderbilt University Medical Center (Nashville, Tenn.). Dr. Beaulieu earned her medical degree from the University of Tennessee Health Science Center in Memphis. She completed her residency and fellowship at the Medical College of Wisconsin in Milwaukee. She is the director of Vanderbilt University Medical Center's Functional Medicine Inflammatory Bowel Disease Clinic and Inflammatory Bowel Disease Pediatric Transition Clinic.

Elizabeth Coss, MD. The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio. Dr. Cross earned her medical degree from the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas and completed a fellowship with the American College of Gastroenterology's IBD School in Washington, D.C. In 2018, she provided training at the Multidisciplinary Inflammatory Bowel Disease Conference and the North American Fellows Conference.

Jason Dominitz, MD. University of Washington Medicine (Seattle). Dr. Dominitz earned his medical degree from the University of Maryland in College Park. He completed a residency and two fellowships at Duke University Medical Center in Durham, N.C. He is a member of the U.S. Multi-Society Task Force on Colorectal Cancer and a senior associate editor of the American Journal of Gastroenterology.

Esmail Elwazir, MD. Texas Digestive Disease Consultants (Dallas). Dr. Elwazir earned his medical degree from the Columbia University Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons in New York City. He completed his residency at the Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston and his fellowship at the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas. He has been named a top doctor by D Magazine multiple times.

Kishore Gaddipati, MD. San Diego (Calif.) Gastroenterology. Dr. Gaddipati earned his medical degree from the NTR University of Health Sciences in India. He completed his residency at the University of Virginia in Charlottesville and a fellowship at Temple University Hospital in Philadelphia. He has been named a top doctor by San Diego Magazine in 2013, 2017, 2019 and 2021.

David Hess, MD. Cincinnati GI. Dr. Hess earned his medical degree from the Ohio State University College of Medicine in Columbus. He completed his residency at Good Samaritan Hospital Cincinnati and a fellowship at the Boston University School of Medicine. He has received multiple awards for his teaching and medical services, including being recognized as an outstanding member of internal medicine teaching faculty from Good Samaritan Hospital.

Dennis Jensen, MD. UCLA Health (Los Angeles). Dr. Jensen earned his medical degree from the University of Washington School of Medicine in Seattle. He completed his residencies at the Oregon Health & Science University in Portland and the VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System, where he also completed a fellowship. He is the recipient of the American Society for Gastrointestinal Endoscopy's Rudolf V. Schindler Award.

Uzma Siddiqui, MD. University of Chicago Medicine. Dr. Siddiqui earned her medical degree from the University of Miami and completed her residency at George Washington University in Washington, D.C. She completed fellowships at New York University and Yale University in New Haven, Conn. She was most recently named director of the University of Chicago Medicine’s Center for Endoscopic Research and Therapeutics.

David Weinberg, MD. Fox Chase Cancer Center (Philadelphia). Dr. Weinberg earned his medical degree from Weill Cornell Medicine in New York City. He completed his residency at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston and two fellowships at the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia. Dr. Weinberg was most recently named a co-editor-in-chief of the American Gastroenterological Association's journal, Gastroenterology.