10 gastroenterologists to know

Here are 10 physicians to know who specialize in gastroenterology:

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Physicians are listed in alphabetical order. To nominate a physician for future lists, please contact Riz Hatton at rhatton@beckershealthcare.com.

Andrew Albert, MD. Chicago Gastro. Dr. Albert is a clinical assistant professor of medicine in the digestive diseases and nutrition department at the University of Illinois at Chicago. He also has advanced training in inflammatory bowel disease.

Swati Chaudhari, MD. Bellin Health Gastroenterology (Green Bay, Wis.). In addition to gastroenterology, Dr. Chaudhari specializes in hepatology and colon cancer screenings. She treats adults and seniors.

Shirley Donelson, MD. GI Associates & Endoscopy Center (Madison and Flowood, Miss.). Dr. Donelson joined GI Associates in June 2015. She is a fellow of the American Medical Association and the Mississippi State Medical Association.

Joshua Goldman, MD. Portland (Maine) Gastroenterology Center. Before joining Portland Gastroenterology Center, Dr. Goldman served as president of Gastroenterology Affiliates of Southeastern Massachusetts in Brockton for nine years. His interests include colon cancer prevention, inflammatory bowel disease, irritable bowel syndrome and management of upper GI disorders.

Joseph Kim, MD. North Texas Gastroenterology Associates (Sherman and Anna, Texas). Dr. Kim is certified in internal medicine and gastroenterology. He also has advanced training in endoscopy and has written two book chapters.

Lawrence Kim, MD. South Denver Gastroenterology (Parker, Colo.). Dr. Kim was the first gastroenterologist to join the board of directors of the Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care. He is also secretary-treasurer of the American Gastroenterological Association.

Gregory Lesser, MD. NJ Gastro (Newark, N.J.). Dr. Lesser has co-written publications on sedation and colonoscopy as well as other gastroenterology topics. He is a fellow of the American College of Gastroenterology and the American Gastroenterological Association.

Aniq Shaikh, MD. Gastroenterology Consultants of Central Florida (Orlando). Dr. Shaikh is chief of medicine at Florida Hospital East Orlando. He is also a member of the American College of Gastroenterology and Association of Pakistani Physicians of North America.

Sunana Sohi, MD. Louisville (Ky.) Gastroenterology Associates. Dr. Sohi has been practicing at Louisville Gastroenterology Associates since 2010. She is a member of the American Medical Association, the American College of Gastroenterology and the American Society of Gastrointestinal Endoscopy.

Abdulla Taja, MD. Gastroenterology of West Central Ohio (Lima). Dr. Taja has more than 25 years of experience and has served at Cook County Hospital in Chicago as well as at his own practice. His focus is on preventive care and early detection.