10 gastroenterologists to know

Here are 10 physicians who specialize in gastroenterology to know:

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Physicians are listed in alphabetical order. To nominate a physician for future lists, please contact Riz Hatton at rhatton@beckershealthcare.com.

Oksana Anand, MD. Rapid City (S.D.) Medical Center. Dr. Anand has a variety of special interests, including women's GI health and inflammatory bowel disease. She has been a member of the American College of Gastroenterology since 2008.

Manish Dhamija, MD. Advanced GI (Chicago). Dr. Dhamija has more than 10 years of clinical GI experience. He is a member of the American Gastroenterological Association, the American College of Gastroenterology and the American Society of Gastrointestinal Endoscopy.

Peter Fenton, MD. Utah Gastroenterology (Salt Lake City). Dr. Fenton has special interest in hepatology, inflammatory bowel disease and esophageal disorders. He is affiliated with Riverton Hospital, Intermountain Medical Center in Murray, Mountain West Endoscopy Center in Salt Lake City and Lakeview Hospital in Bountiful, which are all in Utah.

Kavita Kongara, MD. Atlanta Gastroenterology. Dr. Kongara's work has been published in journals such as The American Journal of Gastroenterology, The Journal of Clinical Gastroenterology and more. She has served Atlanta Gastroenterology since 2010.

Karen Kormis, MD. PA GI Consultants (Camp Hill, Pa.). Dr. Kormis has a special interest in patients with irritable bowel syndrome and inflammatory bowel diseases. She has been treating patients at PA GI since 1996.

Jose Lantin, MD. Gastroenterology of Westchester (Yonkers, N.Y.). Dr. Lantin is the CEO of Gastroenterology of Westchester. He has more than 30 years of experience and treats a variety of conditions, including inflammatory bowel diseases and acute and chronic pancreatitis.

Shane Mills, MD. Eugene Gastroenterology (Springfield, Ore.). Dr. Mills served as chief of gastroenterology at William Beaumont Army Medical Center in El Paso,Texas from 2008-13. He has special interests in colorectal cancer screening and prevention, liver disease and more.

Leon McLean, MD, PhD. Granite State Gastroenterology (Derry, N.H.). Dr. McLean is a clinical assistant professor of medicine at Geisel School of Medicine at Dartmouth College in Hanover, N.H. He is a member of the American Gastroenterological Association, the American College of Gastroenterology and other organizations.

Angela Nutt, MD. GastroArkansas (Little Rock). Dr. Nutt has been with GastroArkansas since 1999. She also serves as vice chair of gastroenterology at Baptist Medical Center in Little Rock.

James Weber, MD. GI Alliance (Southlake, Texas). Dr. Webster is the founder and CEO of independent gastroenterology provider network GI Alliance. He also founded Texas Digestive Disease Consultants in 1995.