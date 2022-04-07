10 gastroenterologists to know

Here are 10 physicians who specialize in gastroenterology to know:

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Physicians are listed in alphabetical order. To nominate a physician for future lists, please contact Riz Hatton at rhatton@beckershealthcare.com.

Mohammad Alsolaiman, MD. Revere Health (American Fork and Lehi, Utah). Dr. Alsolaiman has advanced endoscopy training in pancreatic and biliary diseases. He is a fellow of the American College of Physicians, American College of Gastroenterology and the American Society of Gastroenterology Endoscopy.

Louis Bell, MD. Coastal Gastroenterology (Bluffton, S.C.). Dr. Bell has 29 years of gastroenterology experience. He performs about 1,500 procedures annually and has performed over 25,000 colonoscopies during his career.

Jennifer Brenner, MD. Colorado Gastroenterology (Denver). Dr. Brenner specializes in gastrointestinal health and liver diseases affecting women. She is an active member of the American Gastroenterology Association and the American College of Gastroenterology.

Lyle Hurwitz, MD. Gastroenterology Associates of Florida (Atlantis). Dr. Hurwitz has done research on colorectal cancer screening, gastroesophageal reflux disease, irritable bowel and more. He has performed more than 15,000 procedures during his career.

Jaffrey Kazi, MD. Scottsdale (Ariz.) Gastroenterology Specialists. Dr. Kazi does clinical research trials for conditions such as celiac disease and encephalopathy. He has a special interest in advanced endoscopies, bile duct disorders and pancreas disorders.

Ambreen Khurshid, MD. California Gastroenterology Associates (Fresno). Dr. Khurshid is affiliated with University of California San Francisco Fresno's department of gastroenterology as teaching faculty. She has a special interest in GI disorders in women.

Karen Kim, MD. The University of Chicago Medicine. Dr. Kim is a professor of medicine and associate director of the University of Chicago Medicine Comprehensive Cancer Center. She is the director of the Center for Asian Health Equity and has an interest in researching underserved and minority populations, health disparities, cultural competency and cancer prevention.

Shoba Mendu, MD. Gastroenterology Associates of Tidewater (Chesapeake, Va.). Dr. Mendu was previously chief medical resident of Detroit Receiving Hospital. She has been with Gastroenterology Associates of Tidewater since 2010 and has advanced training in colorectal cancer screening, IBD, capsule endoscopy and women's digestive health.

Lisa Rossi, MD. Connecticut Gastroenterology Associates (Hartford). Dr. Rossi is a clinical instructor in the department of medicine at the University of Connecticut School of Medicine in Farmington. She is also the university's GI fellowship site director at Saint Francis Hospital in Hartford.

Tony Weiss, MD. New York Gastroenterology Associates (New York City). Dr. Weiss is an assistant professor of medicine at the Mount Sinai School of Medicine in New York City. He also serves as the school's director of regulatory affairs/associate program director of the division of gastroenterology.