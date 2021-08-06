10 gastroenterologists to know

Ten GIs to know:

Elham Afghani, MD. Johns Hopkins Medicine (Baltimore): Dr. Afghani earned her medical degree and completed a residency at the University of California, Irvine. She then completed a fellowship at the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine in Baltimore.

Erin Barth, MD. Associates in Digestive Health (Cape Coral and Fort Myers, Fla.): Dr. Barth earned her medical degree from the Tulane University School of Medicine in New Orleans. She completed her residency at the University of California San Diego Medical Center and fellowships at Brooke Army Medical Center in San Antonio, Crohns and Colitis Foundation of America in New York City and Mount Sinai Hospital in Chicago.

Sumant Chakravorty, MD. Gastro Health (Miami): Dr. Chakravorty earned his medical degree from King George's Medical University in India. He completed a residency at the Lincoln Medical Center in New York City and a fellowship at the State University of New York at Buffalo School of Medicine & Biomedical Sciences.

Dayna Early, MD. Siteman Cancer Center (St. Louis): Dr. Early earned her medical degree from University of Missouri, Columbia. She completed a residency and fellowship at Vanderbilt University in Nashville, Tenn.

Frederick Gessner, MD. Riverside Health System (Newport News, Va.): Dr. Gessner earned his medical degree from the University of Maryland School of Medicine in Baltimore. He completed a residency at the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine in Baltimore, followed by a fellowship at the Duke University School of Medicine in Durham, N.C.

David Landy, MD. Birmingham (Ala.) Gastroenterology: Dr. Landy earned his medical degree from Emory University in Atlanta, where he also completed his residency. He completed a fellowship at the University of Florida Health Science Center in Jacksonville.

Edward Lebovics, MD. Westchester Medical Center (Valhalla, N.Y.): Dr. Lebovics earned his medical degree from the New York University School of Medicine in New York City. He completed a residency at the Washington University Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis. Following that, he completed fellowships at Mount Sinai Hospital in Chicago and New York Medical College in Valhalla.

Chaitanya Pant, MD. Prevea Health (Green Bay, Wis.): Dr. Pant earned his medical degree from Kasturba Medical College in India. He completed two residencies at Louisiana State University's Health Sciences Center in New Orleans. He also completed fellowships at the University of Kansas Medical Center in Kansas City and the University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center in Oklahoma City.

Dean Railey, MD. Gastro Health (Miami): Dr. Railey earned his medical degree from the University of Miami School of Medicine. He completed his residency and fellowship at the University of Miami Jackson Memorial Hospital.

David Tendler, MD. Duke University Health System (Durham, N.C.): Dr. Tendler earned his medical degree from Yale University School of Medicine in New Haven, Conn. He completed his residency and fellowship at the Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Physicians are listed in alphabetical order. To nominate a gastroenterologist for future lists, please contact Ariana Portalatin at aportalatin@beckershealthcare.com.