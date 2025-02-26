Virginia cardiology practice reports data breach

Midlothian-based Cardiology of Virginia has filed a data breach notice with the HHS Office for Civil Rights.

The practice filed the notice on Jan. 28, sharing that an unauthorized party gained access to sensitive patient information, according to a Feb. 25 article from law firm Console and Associations published by JD Supra.

In October, ransomware syndicate RansomHub claimed it had acquired 1 terabyte of patient data from the practice. The hacker subsequently leaked stolen data from the practice, including a file list, YouTube video and other files. On Oct. 11, data from the attack was put up for sale on BreachForums.

Cardiology of Virginia never posted a notice addressing the alleged leak. The data breach was recently officially announced by the practice, and more information is expected in the near future, according to the article.