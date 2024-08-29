Vanderbilt cardiologist heads to space

Eiman Jahangir, MD, a cardiologist from Nashville-based Vanderbilt University, is heading to space as part of a six-person crew, according to an Aug. 28 report from NBC affiliate WSMV.

The Blue Origin New Shepard spacecraft that will carry the team is set to blast off on the morning of Aug. 29.

The 12-to-14-minute round-trip flight will launch from Blue Origin’s West Texas base and return to Earth via parachute, according to the report.

The crew will be in space for roughly four minutes in total. Dr. Jahangir won the opportunity to go on the spacecraft in a contest after applying through NASA and being rejected five times.