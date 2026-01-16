4 cardiology wins in 2 weeks

Here are four notable developments in cardiology since Dec. 29, 2025, from surgical breakthroughs to leadership appointments:

1. Bay City, Mich.-based McLaren Bay Region vascular surgeon Nicolas Mouawad, MD became the first in the U.S. to use the SEISMIQ intravascular lithotripsy system to treat peripheral artery disease

2. Ameya Kulkarni, MD, was appointed as executive medical director of the Kaiser Permanente of the Mid-Atlantic States. Dr. Kulkarni is a board-certified cardiologist and continues to practice medicine. He joined the medical group in 2013 and has served in several leadership roles, including chair of the organization’s Cardiovascular Institute.

3. Mesa, Ariz.-based Tri-City Cardiology’s ASC has surpassed 6,000 completed procedures. The outpatient facility, legally known as Tri-City Surgical Centers, specializes in cardiovascular and vascular services including diagnostic angiography, interventional cardiology, electrophysiology, and venous interventions. The milestone reflects sustained growth and patient demand for advanced cardiovascular care in an ambulatory setting.

4. West Des Moines, Iowa-based UnityPoint Health appointed Peter George, MD, as chief medical officer for cardiovascular services. He is board certified in cardiovascular disease with focus on outpatient general, preventative and noninvasive cardiology.