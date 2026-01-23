4 cardiologists join AdventHealth

By: Cameron Cortigiano

AdventHealth Medical Group has added four cardiologists to its staff. 

The organization has a network of nearly 500 physicians and advanced practitioners, according to a Jan. 22 news release from AdventHealth. 

Here are the new physicians who joined AdventHealth locations:

  • Kailash Pant, MD, is an interventional cardiologist specializing in complex heart conditions, including blocked arteries, heart valve disease and circulation problems. He will provide care at AdventHealth DeLand (Fla.).
  • Tonusri Nag, DO, is a cardiologist with more than 10 years of experience treating a range of heart conditions. She will also provide care at AdventHealth DeLand.
  • Rafay Khan, MD, is an interventional cardiologist with more than a decade of experience. He will provide care at

Growth, mission + fragmentation: How academic health systems are confronting the next decade

