4 cardiologists join AdventHealth

AdventHealth Medical Group has added four cardiologists to its staff.
The organization has a network of nearly 500 physicians and advanced practitioners, according to a Jan. 22 news release from AdventHealth.
Here are the new physicians who joined AdventHealth locations:
- Kailash Pant, MD, is an interventional cardiologist specializing in complex heart conditions, including blocked arteries, heart valve disease and circulation problems. He will provide care at AdventHealth DeLand (Fla.).
- Tonusri Nag, DO, is a cardiologist with more than 10 years of experience treating a range of heart conditions. She will also provide care at AdventHealth DeLand.
- Rafay Khan, MD, is an interventional cardiologist with more than a decade of experience. He will provide care at