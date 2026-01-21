Holy Cross taps 2 new cardiothoracic surgery leaders

Fort Lauderdale, Fla.-based Holy Cross Health has expanded its cardiothoracic surgery program with the addition of two new physician leaders.

Kushagra Katariya, MD, was named medical director and chief of cardiothoracic surgery, and Marc Gibber, MD, was appointed surgical director of the intensive care unit, according to a Jan. 16 news release.

The two physicians join the Holy Cross Medical Group, a multi-specialty physician-employed group of more than 180 physicians providing services throughout Broward County.