Michigan surgeon first in U.S to perform new vascular surgery

Bay City, Mich.-based McLaren Bay Region vascular surgeon Nicolas Mouawad, MD has become the first in the U.S. to use the SEISMIQ intravascular lithotripsy system to treat peripheral artery disease, WJRT reported Jan. 15.

The minimally invasive procedure uses laser-generated acoustic pressure waves to break down calcified plaque in artery walls without damaging soft tissue. The technique is designed to improve blood flow and prepare patients for follow-up treatments such as balloon angioplasty or stent placement.

Peripheral artery disease affects tens of millions of Americans and, in severe cases, leads to hardened calcium deposits that make traditional treatments more difficult. SEISMIQ has been evaluated in two clinical trials and demonstrated high success rates and low complication risks. The technology is now being considered for additional medical applications.