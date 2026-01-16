How this cardiology partnership will speed access to complex heart therapies

Dublin, Ohio-based FillPoint Health, a specialty pharmacy and MSO, has expanded its partnership with US Heart & Vascular to improve access to complex cardiovascular therapies.

The collaboration supports care for patients with advanced heart failure, progressive cardiomyopathies and related conditions requiring high-touch care coordination and specialized treatment. FillPoint will work with USHV’s national clinic network to streamline therapy access, coordination and delivery, according to a Jan. 15 news release.

The partnership integrates specialty pharmacy services with provider workflows and is part of FillPoint’s broader strategy to grow beyond foundational therapeutic areas while maintaining a provider-focused model, according to the release.