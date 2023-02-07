US Heart and Vascular partners with Orion Medical

Houston-based cardiovascular physician practice Orion Medical has partnered with US Heart and Vascular, a management services organization formed in 2021 with cardiovascular practice affiliates in Arizona, Kansas and Texas.

Orion Medical was founded in 2012 and has grown to have two locations in Houston, along with locations in Pasadena and Friendswood, Texas. It employs seven physicians and is accredited as a vein center, according to a Feb. 7 release.

The practice focuses on the prevention and treatment of heart and vascular disease, sleep medicine, clinical research and comprehensive varicose vein therapies. The transaction with USHV was officially closed Jan. 31.