'U.S. News & World Report' top 10 hospitals for cardiology

U.S. News & World Report released its 2020-21 Best Hospitals rankings July 28, ranking systems by overall excellence and specialty effectiveness.

U.S. News analyzed 594 hospitals that admitted at least 1,817 Medicare cardiology patients in 2016, 2017 and 2018. The outlet determined the rankings using Medicare data and listed the top 52 scoring hospitals.

Here are the top 10 hospitals for cardiology and their overall score:

1. Cleveland Clinic: 100

2. Mayo Clinic (Rochester, Minn.): 88.9

3. Cedars-Sinai Medical Center (Los Angeles): 84.7

4. NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital-Columbia and Cornell (New York City): 82.6

5. Massachusetts General Hospital (Boston): 75.9

6. Mount Sinai Hospital (New York City): 74.7

T-7. Brigham and Women's Hospital (Boston): 73.4

7-7. UC Los Angeles Medical Center: 73.4

9. Stanford (Calif.) Health Care-Stanford Hospital: 73.3

10. Northwestern Memorial Hospital (Chicago): 72.1

