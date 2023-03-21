Top 20 teaching hospitals with cardiovascular residency programs in 2023, per Fortune

Philadelphia-based Penn Presbyterian Medical Center has been named the top teaching hospital with a cardiovascular residency program in 2023 by Fortune and healthcare improvement and technology company Premier.

Hospitals are ranked on factors including survival rates, patient complications, readmission rates and costs. Read more on the methodology here.

1. Penn Presbyterian Medical Center (Philadelphia)

2. Riverside Methodist Hospital (Columbus)

3. Ascension Borgess Hospital (Kalamazoo, Mich.)

4. Froedtert Hospital (Milwaukee)

5. Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Temple (Texas)

6. Mayo Clinic Rochester (Minn.)

7. Mayo Clinic Phoenix

8. St. Luke's University Hospital-Bethlehem (Pa.)

9. Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla (Calif.)

10. Kettering Medical Center (Ohio)

10. Intermountain Medical Center (Murray, Utah)

12. Mayo Clinic Florida (Jacksonville)

13. Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center (Charlotte, N.C.)

14. Baylor Scott & White The Heart Hospital-Plano (Texas)

15. University of North Carolina Rex Hospital (Raleigh, N.C.)

16. Medical City Dallas

17. Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital (Winfield, Ill.)

18. Penn Medicine Lancaster (Pa.) General Hospital

19. Mercy Medical Center-Cedar Rapids (Iowa)

20. MercyOne Des Moines Medical Center (Iowa)





