The most challenging part of being a cardiologist

Being a cardiologist comes with many challenges.
This information comes from Medscape's "Cardiologist Compensation Report 2024" which was released on May 24.
Here are the most challenging parts of being a cardiologist, according to Medscape:
Having so many rules and regulations: 31%
Having to work long hours: 19%
Working with an EHR system: 12%
Dealing with Medicare and/or other insurers and getting fair reimbursement: 12%
Dealing with difficult patients: 7%
Worrying about being sued: 5%
Danger/risk associated with treating COVID-19 patients: 0%
Other: 11%
Nothing: 2%