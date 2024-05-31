The most challenging part of being a cardiologist

Being a cardiologist comes with many challenges.

This information comes from Medscape's "Cardiologist Compensation Report 2024" which was released on May 24.

Here are the most challenging parts of being a cardiologist, according to Medscape:

Having so many rules and regulations: 31%

Having to work long hours: 19%

Working with an EHR system: 12%

Dealing with Medicare and/or other insurers and getting fair reimbursement: 12%

Dealing with difficult patients: 7%

Worrying about being sued: 5%

Danger/risk associated with treating COVID-19 patients: 0%

Other: 11%

Nothing: 2%