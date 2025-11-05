ChristianaCare surgeons 1st-in-state to perform new cardiac procedure

Surgeons at Wilmington, Del.-based ChristianaCare were the first in the state to offer thoracoabdominal branch endoprosthesis (TAMBE), a new minimally invasive treatment for complex aortic aneurysms.

According to a Nov. 4 news release, ChristianaCare is one of the first organizations in the region to offer the procedure. During the procedure, surgeons implant an innovative device into the patient’s blood vessels at the site of the aneurysm. The TAMBE device seals off the aneurysm while allowing blood to flow freely.

Vascular surgeon Kathryn Bower, MD, and cardiothoracic surgeon, J. Daniel Robb, MD, both co-directors of ChristianaCare’s Center for Aortic Health, led the procedure. They were joined by Mikael Fadoul, MD.