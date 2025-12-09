Cardiologist named COO of NewYork-Presbyterian

New York City-based NewYork-Presbyterian has appointed Deepa Kumaraiah, MD, as COO and executive vice president.

Dr. Kumaraiah is a cardiologist and currently serves as the group senior vice president, system chief medical officer and chief operating officer, perioperative services at NewYork-Presbyterian, according to a Dec. 8 news release from the organization.

As COO, Dr. Kumaraiah will be responsible for directing strategy and operations across all of NewYork-Presbyterian’s hospitals and ambulatory centers.

She will succeed Brian Donley, MD, who is set to take over as the organization’s president and CEO. Both appointments are effective Jan. 22, 2026.

NewYork-Presbyterian supports 10 hospitals in addition to nearly 200 primary and specialty care clinics and medical groups, the release said.