The 77 health systems preferred by providers for cardiology

WebMD released the results of the hospitals and health systems that providers prefer the most for cardiology in the U.S.
The Medscape provider choice awards were given based on surveys from providers on hospital preferences for specific specialties. Read more on the survey methodology here.
In order to receive the Medscape provider choice award, the hospital or health system must be in the top 30% of healthcare provider preferences, excluding Elite award recipients in that category.
Hospitals in the cardiology category perform procedures including angioplasty, coronary bypass, heart valve replacement, pacemaker or defibrillator placement, and stent placement.
Here are the 77 hospitals and health systems that received the Medscape provider choice award:
Arizona
- Dignity Health (Chandler)
- HonorHealth (Scottsdale)
- Carondelet Health Network (Tucson)
California
- Stanford Medicine
- University of California San Francisco Health
- Cedars-Sinai Health System (Los Angeles)
- UCLA Health System (Los Angeles)
Colorado
- Centura Health (Centennial)
- HCA Continental Division-HCA HealthOne (Denver)
Connecticut
- Hartford HealthCare
- Yale New Haven Health System
Florida
- Baptist Health South Florida (South Miami)
- Jackson Health System (Miami)
- Memorial Healthcare System (Hollywood)
- UHealth (Miami)
- AdventHealth (Orlando)
- Orlando Health
- BayCare Health System (Clearwater)
- AdventHealth (Tampa)
- Sarasota Memorial Health Care System
Georgia
- Emory Healthcare (Atlanta)
- Piedmont (Atlanta)
Illinois
- Loyola University Health System (Maywood)
- Rush University System for Health (Chicago)
- UChicago Medicine
Indiana
- Indiana University Health (Indianapolis)
- St. Vincent Health (Indianapolis)
- Community Health Network (Indianapolis)
- Parkview Health (Fort Wayne)
Kansas
- University of Kansas Health System (Kansas City)
Louisiana
- Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady Health System (Baton Rouge)
- Baton Rouge General Medical Center Health System
- HCA MidAmerica Division (Alexandria)
- Christus Shreveport-Bossier Health System
- Willis-Knighton Health System (Shreveport)
Maryland
- MedStar Health (Columbia)
- University of Maryland Medical System (Baltimore)
Massachusetts
- Beth Israel Lahey Health (Cambridge)
- Tufts Medicine (Burlington)
- Southcoast Health (New Bedford)
Michigan
- Michigan Medicine (Ann Arbor)
Minnesota
- Allina Health (Minneapolis)
Missouri
- BJC HealthCare (St. Louis)
- Saint Luke's Health System (Kansas City)
New Jersey
- Cooper University Health Care (Camden)
New York
- NewYork-Presbyterian (New York City)
- Catholic Health (Rockville Centre)
- Northwell Health (New Hyde Park)
North Carolina
- Atrium Health (Charlotte)
- UNC Health (Chapel Hill)
- WakeMed Health and Hospitals (Raleigh)
- Novant Health (Winston-Salem)
Ohio
- OhioHealth (Columbus)
- OSU Wexner Medical Center (Columbus)
- University Hospitals Health System (Cleveland)
- Christ Hospital System (Cincinnati)
- ProMedica Health System (Toledo)
Oregon
- Oregon Health and Science University (Portland)
- Providence Health & Services (Hood River)
Pennsylvania
- Jefferson Health (Philadelphia)
- Main Line Health (Radnor Township)
- Temple University Health System (Philadelphia)
- Lehigh Valley Health Network (Allentown)
- UPMC (Pittsburgh)
Rhode Island
- Lifespan (Providence)
Texas
- Baylor Scott & White Health (Dallas)
- Texas Health Resources (Arlington)
- UT Southwestern (Dallas)
- CHI St. Luke's Health (Houston)
- Memorial Hermann Health System (Houston)
Utah
- Intermountain Health (Salt Lake City)
- University of Utah Health (Salt Lake City)
Virginia
- UVA Health System (Charlottesville)
- VCU Health (Richmond)
- Sentara Healthcare (Norfolk)
Washington
- Providence St. Joseph Health (Renton)
- Virginia Mason Franciscan Health (Tacoma)