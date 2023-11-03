The 77 health systems preferred by providers for cardiology

WebMD released the results of the hospitals and health systems that providers prefer the most for cardiology in the U.S.

The Medscape provider choice awards were given based on surveys from providers on hospital preferences for specific specialties. Read more on the survey methodology here.

In order to receive the Medscape provider choice award, the hospital or health system must be in the top 30% of healthcare provider preferences, excluding Elite award recipients in that category.

Hospitals in the cardiology category perform procedures including angioplasty, coronary bypass, heart valve replacement, pacemaker or defibrillator placement, and stent placement.

Here are the 77 hospitals and health systems that received the Medscape provider choice award:

Arizona

Dignity Health (Chandler)

HonorHealth (Scottsdale)

Carondelet Health Network (Tucson)

California

Stanford Medicine

University of California San Francisco Health

Cedars-Sinai Health System (Los Angeles)

UCLA Health System (Los Angeles)

Colorado

Centura Health (Centennial)

HCA Continental Division-HCA HealthOne (Denver)

Connecticut

Hartford HealthCare

Yale New Haven Health System

Florida

Baptist Health South Florida (South Miami)

Jackson Health System (Miami)

Memorial Healthcare System (Hollywood)

UHealth (Miami)

AdventHealth (Orlando)

Orlando Health

BayCare Health System (Clearwater)

AdventHealth (Tampa)

Sarasota Memorial Health Care System

Georgia

Emory Healthcare (Atlanta)

Piedmont (Atlanta)

Illinois

Loyola University Health System (Maywood)

Rush University System for Health (Chicago)

UChicago Medicine

Indiana

Indiana University Health (Indianapolis)

St. Vincent Health (Indianapolis)

Community Health Network (Indianapolis)

Parkview Health (Fort Wayne)

Kansas

University of Kansas Health System (Kansas City)

Louisiana

Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady Health System (Baton Rouge)

Baton Rouge General Medical Center Health System

HCA MidAmerica Division (Alexandria)

Christus Shreveport-Bossier Health System

Willis-Knighton Health System (Shreveport)

Maryland

MedStar Health (Columbia)

University of Maryland Medical System (Baltimore)

Massachusetts

Beth Israel Lahey Health (Cambridge)

Tufts Medicine (Burlington)

Southcoast Health (New Bedford)

Michigan

Michigan Medicine (Ann Arbor)

Minnesota

Allina Health (Minneapolis)

Missouri

BJC HealthCare (St. Louis)

Saint Luke's Health System (Kansas City)

New Jersey

Cooper University Health Care (Camden)

New York

NewYork-Presbyterian (New York City)

Catholic Health (Rockville Centre)

Northwell Health (New Hyde Park)

North Carolina

Atrium Health (Charlotte)

UNC Health (Chapel Hill)

WakeMed Health and Hospitals (Raleigh)

Novant Health (Winston-Salem)

Ohio

OhioHealth (Columbus)

OSU Wexner Medical Center (Columbus)

University Hospitals Health System (Cleveland)

Christ Hospital System (Cincinnati)

ProMedica Health System (Toledo)

Oregon

Oregon Health and Science University (Portland)

Providence Health & Services (Hood River)

Pennsylvania

Jefferson Health (Philadelphia)

Main Line Health (Radnor Township)

Temple University Health System (Philadelphia)

Lehigh Valley Health Network (Allentown)

UPMC (Pittsburgh)

Rhode Island

Lifespan (Providence)

Texas

Baylor Scott & White Health (Dallas)

Texas Health Resources (Arlington)

UT Southwestern (Dallas)

CHI St. Luke's Health (Houston)

Memorial Hermann Health System (Houston)

Utah

Intermountain Health (Salt Lake City)

University of Utah Health (Salt Lake City)

Virginia

UVA Health System (Charlottesville)

VCU Health (Richmond)

Sentara Healthcare (Norfolk)

Washington