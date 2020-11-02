Surgery Partners acquires majority stake in Tennessee heart hospital

Nashville, Tenn.-based Surgery Partners bought a controlling stake in Bakersfield (Calif.) Heart Hospital.

The hospital announced the sale Oct. 30.

Surgery Partners purchased the stake from Hospital Management Group. The terms of the deal were undisclosed.

Michelle Oxford, hospital CEO, said, "We've gotten to know Surgery Partners through an extensive process and have determined they're the right partner for BHH and Kern County."

Eric Evans, Surgery Partners CEO, said the company will support the hospital to continue the level of care it has provided in the past.

