Summit Health, Pulse Heart Institute partner to expand cardiology care in Oregon

Summit Health and the Pulse Heart Institute are joining to expand cardiac care in Oregon, Summit Health said recently.

The partnership will integrate Summit Health's care with the Pulse Heart Institute's providers, Summit Health stated in a Dec. 17 news release.

Pulse Heart Institute is a cardiology practice treating a variety of conditions such as aortic aneurysm, heart failure and vascular disease. It is a subsidiary of MultiCare, a nonprofit healthcare organization with more than 20,000 team members and 11 hospitals in Washington.

The two organizations will open an electrophysiology clinic in January to expand care for Summit Health patients. Summit Health will also add interventional cardiology services, structural heart disease services and an advanced heart failure program.

Summit Health has 150 providers in Oregon. It also has more than 2,000 providers and more than 200 locations in New Jersey and New York.