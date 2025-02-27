Senators introduce bill to expand cardiac care

Sens. Shelley Moore Capito and Amy Klobuchar have introduced a bill to expand and expedite access to cardiac and pulmonary rehabilitation services by expanding the scope of practice for physician assistants, nurse practitioners and clinical nurse specialists.

According to a Feb. 27 news release from Ms. Capito's office, the legislation specifically gives these advanced care providers authorization to order cardiac rehabilitation.

The bill, titled the Increasing Access to Quality Cardiac Rehabilitation Care Act of 2025, expands on another bill, the Improving Access to Cardiac and Pulmonary Rehabilitation Act, that was passed in 2018. That bill gave physician assistants, nurse practitioners and clinical nurse specialists the authority to supervise cardiac and pulmonary rehabilitation starting in 2024.