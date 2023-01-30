Remote cardiology monitor Implicity expands international presence

Cambridge, Mass.-based Implicity, a medtech company providing remote care solutions for cardiac patients, plans to expand internationally through a new partnership with the German Society for Cardiologists in Private Practice.

Implicity recently developed the Hedy telemedicine system with the help of Health Care Systems, designed to help German cardiologists launch remote monitoring programs.

The system will give cardiologists streamlined access to patient data and reports, with information including blood pressure and ECGs.

Hedy is now available for more than 90 percent of practicing cardiologists in Germany. Implicity now services over 70,000 patients across Europe and the U.S.

"We want to ensure that all heart failure patients receive optimal care. Even those who find it difficult to get to the doctor because they live in rural areas or, in particular, elderly patients. With Hedy and the companies HCSG and Implicity at our side, the start for this is quite easy, and we can benefit from their years of experience. The direct accessibility and service can't be beaten," Dr. Jens Placke, a cardiology provider in Rostock, Germany, said in a Jan. 30 press release.