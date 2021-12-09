Pittsburgh cardiovascular practice opens two new centers

Greater Pittsburgh Vascular Associates has opened two new Pittsburgh-area locations, the company said Dec. 9.

Both centers — located in Washington, Pa., and North Huntingdon, Pa. — are scheduling patients, the company said.

Greater Pittsburgh Vascular Associates provides services including stress tests, echocardiograms, ambulatory monitoring, peripheral artery testing, care for all stages of spider and varicose veins, and treatment for patients with limb-threatening conditions such as diabetic foot ulcers, peripheral arterial disease and venous ulcerations.





