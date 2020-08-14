New York cardiology practice adds surgeon with nearly 30 years experience

Cardiothoracic surgeon Sulaiman Hasan, MD, joined Albany (N.Y.) Cardiothoracic Surgeons, the hospital announced Aug. 13.

Albany Cardiothoracic Surgeons is the oldest heart surgery practice in New York's Capital region.

Dr. Hasan has been in practice for 29 years, and has performed more than 6,000 surgeries between Pakistan and the U.S.

He earned his medical degree from Dow Medical College in Pakistan, completed a residency at New York City-based Bronx Lebanon Hospital Center/Albert Einstein College of Medicine and completed his fellowship at the Cleveland Clinic.

