New Jersey health system opens aortic center

Morristown, N.J.-based Atlantic Health System opened its Atlantic Aortic Center at Morristown Medical Center, tapinto.net reported March 10.

The center will be led by cardiac surgeon Benjamin Stephen van Boxtel, MD.

The center will provide surgical and nonsurgical care to patients with thoracic aorta diseases.

Atlantic Health System's cardiac and vascular surgical teams will staff the center.

