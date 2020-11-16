Michigan hospital to open $30M heart center

MidMichigan Medical Center-Midland completed work on its Heart and Vascular Center and will hold a virtual tour of the center Nov. 19.

The 170,700-square-foot center consolidates all of MidMichigan's cardiology services and physician offices into one space. The center will offer surgical, cardiopulmonary rehabilitation and cardiovascular testing services, among others.

In 2019, MidMichigan had more than 82,000 outpatient heart and vascular visits.

The center is part of a $62.8 million construction project on MidMichigan's campus. The center cost $30 million.

