Michigan cardiac surgical center opens Las Vegas location: 5 details

Grand Rapids, Mich.-based Advanced Cardiac & Vascular Centers opened a new office in Las Vegas.

Five things to know:

1. The new location is the practice's first outside of Michigan and only outpatient endovascular center in the region. It has three locations in Michigan.

2. Rick Bernstein, MD, and George Pliagas, MD, lead the new Las Vegas center, which will include 16 vascular professionals. The Las Vegas location will include comprehensive vascular, arterial and vein care.

3. In the past two years, since ACV Centers opened, around 10 percent of its patients have come from outside Michigan, which was part of its decision to expand in Las Vegas. "With our new Las Vegas office, we are able to give patients living outside the Midwest another convenient way to receive highly personalized care that addresses serious health conditions, prevents amputations and gives them their lives back," said Dr. Bernstein.

4. The practice's physicians partner with primary care providers, podiatrists and wound care professionals to take a multidisciplinary approach to care. The center will treat peripheral artery disease and critical limb ischemia complications.

5. ACV Centers founders Jihad Mustapha, MD, and Fadi Saab, MD, plan to make their model for care national and open centers throughout the U.S.

