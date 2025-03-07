Lehigh Valley cardiologists perform 1st US procedure with 3DStent software

Shailendra Singh, MD, performed the first procedure in the U.S. using GE Healthcare's 3DStent software.

The software allows cardiologists to quickly view arteries and gather information during a procedure, allowing for a more thorough assessment, according to a March 6 news release from Lehigh Valley Health Network.

Dr. Singh, an interventional cardiologist at Lehigh Valley Heart and Vascular Institute, and members of the catheterization laboratory completed the procedure.

The 3DStent software can provide both 3D and multi-slice images for physicians to see the stent from all angles, take area and diameter measurements and can provide one acquisition without needing to insert any additional devices, the release said.