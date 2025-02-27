How a merger saved 1 Texas cardiology group

In 2023, Southeast Houston Cardiology was faced with flattening growth, rising overhead and financial pressure from hospitals and insurers.

The practice, which had been serving patients since 1999 and has seven practicing physicians, was faced with a decision.

In response, the private practice decided to merge with Houston-based, physician-owned medical group CLS Health, according to a Feb. 26 news release.

One year after the merger, Southeast Houston Cardiology has been met with increased patient volume, lower overhead costs, and high patient and physician satisfaction, according to a post-merger study conducted by CLS Health's management.

Gerard Abreo, MD, co-founder of Southeast Houston Cardiology, now sees twice as many patients and a quarter less overhead cost, according to the release.

The practice realized growth was declining in 2022, and had to decide between selling, taking on venture capital or merging.

Dr. Abreo formerly worked with CLS Health founder Mohammed Baba, MD, and decided joining the practice was the best move.

CLS Health took over all billing, staffing and all back-end functions for Southeast Houston Cardiology, giving physicians time back in their days. CLS' data usage also helped Southeast Houston to eliminate patient backlogs and increase financial transparency.

"I tell my colleagues, No. 1, they cut my overhead from 70% to 52%. No. 2, I don't have to do any billing and I don't have to do any staffing. I can just practice cardiology. No. 3, right now you are under the burden of all this administrative stuff. You are not happy," Dr. Abreo said in the release.