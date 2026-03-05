TriHealth expands heart care into primary care clinics

Cincinnati-based TriHealth is expanding its cardiology services into primary care offices across the region to improve access and follow-up care for heart patients, CBS affiliate WKRC reported March 4.

The initiative aims to remove barriers to care by allowing patients to see cardiologists closer to home while reserving complex procedures for TriHealth’s hospital-based heart centers.

TriHealth Heart and vascular cardiologists, including Konstantin German, MD, and Jonathan Hassel, MD, are seeing patients at multiple sites beyond the main hospital campus, including Clifton and Hillsboro, Ohio.

The system will continue to invest in destination centers of excellence for advanced cardiovascular care while building out regional access points for ongoing management, according to the report.