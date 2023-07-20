Healthcare CEO pay vs cardiologist pay 

Here are five stats to know about how cardiologist pay stacks up against CEO pay:

1. The average salary for cardiologists reached $507,000, according to Medscape's "Physician Compensation Report 2023."

2. Cardiology was the third highest-paying specialty and saw a 4 percent increase in average compensation compared to 2022.

3. The average incentive bonus for cardiologists was $88,000.

4. CEOs at S&P 500 companies made 324 times more than median company workers in 2021, according to AFL-CIO data cited by Forbes and reported July 18, 2022.

5. Here is the average hospital CEO pay per hour by hospital type and the ratio of the average CEO wage to other workers' wages, according to a study published in Health Affairs last year:

Major teaching hospital

Average hospital CEO compensation per hour: $529

Ratio of CEO wage to other workers' wages: 14:1

Minor teaching hospital

Average hospital CEO compensation per hour: $292

Ratio of CEO wage to other workers' wages: 9:1

Non-teaching hospital

Average hospital CEO compensation per hour: $197

Ratio of CEO wage to other workers' wages: 7:1

Urban hospital

Average hospital CEO compensation per hour: $319

Ratio of CEO wage to other workers' wages: 9:1

Rural hospital